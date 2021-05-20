Lavrov: US discusses plans to deploy additional forces in Poland

REYKJAVIK, May 20. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken disclosed that Washington is discussing plans to deploy additional forces in Poland, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference in the wake of the Arctic Council ministerial session Thursday.

"In particular, plans [to deploy additional NATO forces] are being openly discussed, I asked Blinken about it yesterday. Washington discusses plans to deploy additional, significant forces in Poland, which would be a direct violation of the 1997 Founding Act between Russia and NATO," he said.

"I hope that all NATO countries understand that this is not a bilateral matter, but it directly involves the bloc’s multilateral obligations before Russia," Lavrov said.