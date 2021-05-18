UK, US may be behind SolarWinds hack, says Intelligence Service Director

LONDON, May 18. /TASS/. The UK and the US may be involved in the SolarWinds software hack, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview for BBC.

"We looked into who could have been the author of all this. Using their clandestine partnership with the lead IT companies and IT providers, US and UK intelligence agencies - according to The Guardian - were introducing secret vulnerabilities to commercial software," he said. "I’m not saying that this hacker attack was carried out by American agencies or one of them, but the tactic is similar."

In April, the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) claimed that the Foreign Intelligence Service Is behind the hack of the US-made SolarWinds software. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated that Russia’s actions were malicious and promised to always publicly point them out. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated previously that Moscow is not involved in hacker attacks on US government agencies and companies. According to Peskov "all allegations against Russia are totally unfounded and are rather the further display of the blind Russophobia, engaged at any incident.".