Uygur religious organization blasts US schemes to harm China’s ties with Islamic world

BEIJING, May 13. /TASS/. The United States’ attempts to isolate China from the Islamic world and create contradictions in relations between Beijing and Islamic countries are counterproductive and doomed to failure, President of the Islamic Association of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Abdurekip Tumulniyaz said on Thursday.

"The anti-Chinese [political] forces in the United States <…> seek to create obstacles for cultivating ties between China and Islamic countries. We express our strong dissatisfaction and protest in this regard," he said at a government reception on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. "All attempts aimed at undermining peaceful interaction in the religious sphere and against peaceful coexistence of peoples are stupid schemes that will lead nowhere."

According to the head of the association, cases where those who profess Islam face violations of their civil rights in the United States do arise from time to time. "Numerous cases of discrimination against Muslims have been recorded in the United States," he noted.

He pointed out that the White House was resorting to all kinds of tricks under the pretext of fighting terrorism and pursued policies of provocations in such Muslim countries as Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Iraq. "That only leads to chaos and wars," he concluded.