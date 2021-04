RIGA, April 23. /TASS/. Latvia will expel a Russian diplomat in solidarity with the Czech Republic, the country’s Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said in a statement on Twitter.

"In solidarity with our Czech allies and due to the violations of the Vienna Convention, Latvia has decided to expel a Russian diplomat. Latvia will not tolerate subversive activities on its soil or that of its partners and allies," the tweet reads.