Pentagon does not confirm US plans to send warships to the Black Sea

WASHINGTON, April 8./TASS/. The United States Department of Defense does not confirm information that the US is considering sending its warships to the Black Sea shortly in a show of support for Ukraine.

"No confirmation. We have nothing to share with you on this at this time," TASS was told at the press service of the United States European Command after it had asked to confirm and comment on a CNN report.

"The US Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea, but a deployment of warships now would send a specific message to Moscow that the US is closely watching," CNN quoted a US defense official as telling it on Thursday. According to the official, the US was doing this "amid Russia’s increased military presence on Ukraine’s eastern border".

Western countries have repeatedly expressed concern over the recent days in connection with allegations from Ukrainian military that Russia was increasing military presence on the border with Ukraine.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that other countries should not find movements of military units in Russian territory worrisome, because Russia does not pose a threat to other states, including Ukraine. He said that the developments in Donbass were an internal conflict in which Russian troops had never taken part.

The situation in Donbass worsened at the end of February, with fire exchanges involving the use of mortars and grenade launchers registered every day. The conflicting sides blamed the aggravation of the situation on each other. Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 30 held a video conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.