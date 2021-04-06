Ukraine will never again attend Donbass talks in Minsk — chief negotiator

KIEV, April 6. /TASS/. The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Contact Group on reconciliation in eastern Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, said in the Ukraine-24 TV broadcast on Tuesday he would never again travel to the Belarusian capital Minsk, which hosted the talks before the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We will never agree for Minsk," Kravchuk said, adding that he is ready to leave his post if he is told to depart to the Belarusian capital for talks.

Kravchuk explained that at this point he no longer considers Belarus a democratic and self-standing country.

"It would be awkward <...> even to mention this country as a platform for peace talks," the negotiator continued.

In his opinion, Belarus is dependent on Russia, while its government is "suppressing protest" and "making very ugly and obscene statements regarding Ukraine."

As an alternative venue, Kravchuk suggested Poland or other "neutral and democratic" country.