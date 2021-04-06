Iran to insist on full removal of US sanctions at Vienna talks

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Tehran will be willing to agree to return to commitments under the nuclear deal at a meeting set to take place in Vienna on Tuesday only in return for the removal of all US sanctions, Press TV reported, citing an informed source in the Iranian delegation.

"Tehran will not accept any outcome of the Vienna meeting other than the removal of all sanctions," the source said, as cited by Press TV. "Iran will start its measures to return to JCPOA commitments only after the removal of all US sanctions and verifying it," the source added.

"[US Special Envoy for Iran] Robert Malley will have to leave Vienna empty-handed if the Tuesday meeting results in anything other than the removal of all US sanctions," the source noted.

On Tuesday, the Austrian capital of Vienna will host a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program. Participants in the meeting, the first in 2021, will focus on ways to restore the nuclear deal and determine issues that expert groups will need to consider. Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov will represent Moscow at the meeting and Iran’s delegation will be led by chief negotiator on the nuclear deal Abbas Araghchi.