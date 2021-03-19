Washington has no right to take patronizing tone with Beijing — senior Chinese official

BEIJING, March 19. /TASS/. The United States has no right to take a patronizing tone with China, member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Yang Jiechi said during talks in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday.

"The US has no competence whatsoever to take a patronizing tone with China, it won’t work on us," the China Central Television quoted him as saying. According to Yang Jiechi, Washington has no other option but to build an equal dialogue with Beijing.

"We need to communicate based on mutual respect," he noted. "If the US tries to grab us by the throat, it will harm its own interests," the senior Chinese official added.

The Anchorage talks involve US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor to the US President Jake Sullivan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi.