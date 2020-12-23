Israeli parliament dissolved, early elections set for March 23 — radio

TEL-AVIV, December 23. /TASS/. The 23rd convocation of the Knesset (the parliament of Israel) was automatically dissolved at 01:00 Moscow time on Wednesday after the deadline for approving the country’s annual budget expired, the state-run Kan Radio reported.

"We are going to the polls again. A difficult period is ahead. The doors of the 23rd convocation of the Knesset are now closed," Speaker Yariv Levin said, wrapping up the last plenary session of the parliament.

The session was broadcast live by the state-run parliamentary TV channel.

In line with the current legislation, early elections will take place on March 23, 2021. Benjamin Netanyahu will retain his post as the country’s prime minister until a new cabinet, formed after the early elections, takes office.

It will be Israel’s fourth elections in less than two years. The incumbent cabinet of Israel took oath on May 17, 2020.