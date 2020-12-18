Pandemic proved importance of cooperation within CIS, says expert

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Regional cooperation among the CIS nations has proved to be essential amid the coronavirus pandemic as it reduces dependence on global risks, Ivan Safranchuk, a research fellow at the Institute for International Studies of the MIGMO University and an expert of the Valdai international discussion club, told TASS on Friday.

According to the expert, cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States cannot be called an obsolete format as it is still highly needed despite the fact that it was believed in the 2000’s that such cooperation was not close enough.

"The pandemic has demonstrated that regional cooperation in the post-Soviet space is essential. The rules of the game in regional cooperation are agreed by all the participants and it reduces their dependence on global risks but does not strip them of a possibility to use the positive aspects of globalization," he said.

He noted that amid the coronavirus pandemic the CIS nations were faced with forced isolation as most of ties with the global economy were interrupted. "This was a negative experience as the development of the entire post-Soviet space is linked with the processes of globalization. This year’s experience of isolation proved once again that participation in globalization from individual positions is difficult for medium-sized and small countries," Safranchuk said, adding that apart from that a country may be cut off from foreign market by political decisions as well.

"In such unexpected situations like, for instance, a pandemic, when countries take decisions untypical for a globalized world, the possibility to take part in decision-making becomes especially important," he said, adding that it can be done only at a regional level.

"It might be expedient to take part in globalization via regional coalitions or regional providers who have a significant share in the global market," he stressed.