Israeli forces strike Syrian army’s positions south of Damascus — TV

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Syrian air defense units are repelling Israel’s missile strike on the suburbs of the capital Damascus, the Al Ekhbariya TV channel reported on Wednesday.

According to the channel’s information, the attack targeted the Jebel el Mania district and Syrian army positions near the village of Rwihinah in the Quneitra governorate. The strikes are coming from the territory of the occupied Golan Heights.

The channel’s footage shows Syrian air defense units conducting protective fire at aerial targets. Salvo fire from anti-aircraft systems lights up the skies in the area.

No information about casualties is available so far, but some damage on the ground has been reported.