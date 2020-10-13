Syrian militants stage another provocation with toxic agents — Reconciliation center

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Militants are plotting another provocation with the use of toxic agents in the south of the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, said Counter Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, who heads the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties.

"The Russian reconciliation center was informed about a yet another attempt by members of illegal armed groups to stage a provocation with the use of toxic substances in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone, in order to accuse the pro-government forces of the Syrian Arab Republic of using chemical weapons against the civilian population," the official said.

In his words, terrorists have already delivered several canisters with chlorine to the area near the village of Sfukhon.

"Members of the White Helmets pseudo-humanitarian organization arrived to the above-mentioned area aboard three vehicles in order to simulate assistance to those affected," Grinkevich added.

In late September, Grinkevich said that militants were plotting to stage a fake chemical attack against civilian population in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone as a provocation against government forces. The settlements of Beitarun in the Aleppo governorate and Bdama in the Idlib governorate have been chosen as sites for these provocations meant to accuse Syria’s government forces of useing chemical weapons against civilians, he said.