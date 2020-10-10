Lukashenko meets with jailed opposition figureheads at pre-trial detention center

MINSK, October 10. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met on Saturday with the former nominee for a presidential candidate Viktor Babariko and other jailed opposition representatives to discuss the constitution reform, BelTA news agency said citing the Telegram channel Pool of the First with links to the presidential press service.

"A constitution cannot be written in the street," Lukashenko said.

The president was reported "to speak for four hours and a half with the above mentioned representatives in the pre-trial detention center - the members of the so-called Coordination Council and the joint headquarters."

"The president’s goal is to listen to everybody’s opinions. However, the participants decided together to keep the details of their conversation in secret," the agency said.