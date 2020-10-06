Armenian PM, Nagorno-Karabakh head discuss ways of exterminating terrorists

YEREVAN, October 6. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and head of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic Araik Arutyunyan discussed ways of the extermination of a new nest of terrorism in the region, the Armenian Unified Information Center said on Tuesday.

"Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Artsakh (unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic - TASS) President Araik Arutyunyan discussed the current situation and plans of extermination of a new nest of terrorism in the region," it said.

Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said earlier on Tuesday that intelligence data indicated that mercenaries from international terrorist organizations, such as Jabhat al-Nusra, Firqat al-Hamza, Sultan Murad, who had fought in the Middle East were being pulled to the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh. He said that there were hundreds and thousands of radicals seeking to capitalize on the Karabakh conflict. He expressed concern that the South Caucasus may turn into a stronghold of international terrorists "from where they would be able to infiltrate into Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s neighboring countries, including Russia."