Epidemic control to be toughened everywhere in Moscow — mayor

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Moscow authorities will toughen their control over how anti-coronavirus measures are being observed in Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We stepped up inspections not only in retail facilities, but also in cinemas and theatres <…>. And we warned heads of such organizations that if epidemiologic requirements are not observed, they will simply be closed. The discipline in those places is much better now. We will keep an eye on that," Sobyanin said.

"Anyway, I gave instructions to enhance control over compliance with sanitary requirements in all areas - construction, industry, trade culture," Sobyanin added.

He went on to say the Moscow city administration will punish organizations and businesses who fail to comply with the demand to transfer some of the staff to remote work.

"This spring, companies managed to transfer up to 70% of their staff to remote work without any harm to production, compared to 30% required today," he said. "However, now we see people moving around the city, the subway is overcrowded and roads are congested. It’s evident that our recommendations are no longer working."

"If they [companies] fail to listen to us, we will sanction them," the mayor added.

Earlier, the mayor announced new preventive measures in Moscow in view of a growth in coronavirus cases in the recent days, and an expected surge in cold-related diseases. Sobyanin advised Moscow residents over 65 and those with chronic illnesses to stay at home due to the increased incidence of the coronavirus. Also, the management of enterprises were asked to switch 30% of their personnel to work from home as well as to ensure strict compliance with anti-epidemic measures at workplaces. School students will go on two-week holidays on October 5. Kindergartens will continue working routinely.

Moscow, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases nationwide, has recently seen a rise in infections. The city has so far recorded 295,025 cases, including 2,424 identified in the past day. A total of 249,861 coronavirus patients have recovered in Moscow, and 5,282 died.