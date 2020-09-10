EU Troika rejects US attempts to trigger snapback sanctions against Iran — Germany

BERLIN, September 10. /TASS/. The European troika of UN mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany and France) rejects the US attempt to trigger snapback sanctions against Tehran and is determined to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, the German Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The E3 agree: reject the US snapback attempt and remain committed to preserving the nuclear agreement, but Iran urgently needs to return to full compliance," the ministry said on Twitter following a meeting of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas with his UK and French counterparts, Dominic Raab and Jean-Yves Le Drian.

According to the German Foreign Ministry, the three top diplomats met to coordinate joint steps for preserving the JCPOA. EU High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell also took part in the talks via a video linkup.

On August 20, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo handed over the Washington’s request to restore sanctions to the President of the UN Security Council.

According to the US, the sanctions may enter force again in 30 days. According to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, any signatory to the treaty can initiate the snapback procedure, should Iran violate the terms of the agreement. However, the US withdrew from the deal in 2018.