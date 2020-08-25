Belarus' human rights center has evidence of 450 people beaten up by police during riots

MINSK, August 25. /TASS/. Belarusian human rights activists have recorded evidence from 450 people who were beaten up by police during protests, the Vesna human rights center said on Tuesday.

The Vesna center said in a press statement posted on its website on Tuesday in partnership with the World Organization Against Torture it had organized a campaign to collect information about victims of tortures and police abuses in a period from August 12 to 20. It said it had received evidence from more than 450 victims, with photos and videos and had interviewed more than 100 people injured during riots.

"More than 6,000 people were detained and kept in custody for up to ten days, with their whereabouts being unknown. At least 450 of them were beaten up," the center said. "These facts of torture and mistreatment are systemic."

The human rights activists point to the fact that despite numerous reports about police abuses, not a single criminal case has been initiated by the Belarusian Investigative Committee and no one from among those who organized or committed crimes against participants in peaceful rallies and casual bystanders has been detained.