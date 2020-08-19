Abandonment of Union State would cost 25% of GDP for Belarus, says presidential aide

MINSK, August 19. /TASS/. Belarus would lose 25% of GDP in case of withdrawal from the Union State with Russia, Belarusian presidential aide, Valery Belsky said in an interview with BelTA news agency on Wednesday.

"Imagine the country starts implementing messages worded by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. For example, "I believe Belarus does not need the Union State." The predictable outcome is loss of positions on the Russian market and the immediate transition to global oil and gas prices. Given that cooperation with Russia forms over 50% of GDP, approximately a half of this amount should be immediately written off from our balance sheet," Belsky said.