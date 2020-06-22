Venezuela’s president says he is ready for dialogue with Trump based on respect

HAVANA, June 23./TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed readiness on Monday for a dialogue with US President Donald Trump on condition that it be based on mutual respect.

When it is necessary, "I am ready to talk to Donald Trump based on respect," Maduro told Venezuela’s AVN news agency. On Sunday, Axios quoted President Trump as saying he would consider meeting Maduro. However, Trump specified on Twitter on Monday that he was ready to do so to discuss Maduro’s departure from office. "I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!" Trump wrote.