Seoul accuses Bolton of publication, distortion of sensitive details of talks with US

SEOUL, June 22. /TASS/. A significant part of former US National Security Advisor John Bolton’s memories regarding talks between the US and South Korea is distorted, Chung Eui-yong, Director of the National Security Office of South Korea said in a statement Monday.

According to the statement, Bolton’s description of preparation of meetings of the two countries "reflects his point of view, not facts."

The Director accused Bolton of undermining trust between the US and South Korea, adding that the ex-Advisor revealed some sensitive details about diplomatic consultation of the two nations without Seoul’s approval. The statement notes that South Korean position on the issue was brought to the US side Sunday.

Bolton was dismissed in September last year. His memoir was supposed to be published in March this year, but the publication was eventually postponed until June 23. Last Friday, Simon and Schuster, the publisher, revealed the book’s foreword, in which the ex-Advisor compares US President Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy similarly to real estate deals, which leads to weakening of US positions.

Trump appointed Bolton his Advisor in March 2018, and dismissed him in 18 months.