Japan plans to resume working contacts with Russia in June - report

TOKYO, May 31. /TASS/. Japan’s government expects to resume working contacts with Russia via a video link-up at the level of deputy foreign ministers in mid-June, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday citing numerous Japanese government sources.

Tokyo seeks to discuss the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Japan, which it sees as a prerequisite for a meeting between the two countries’ leaders. During the consultations, the Japanese side also wants to hash over the implementation of tourism and other projects related to joint economic activity on the Southern Kuril Islands.

On May 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi discussed over the phone developing bilateral relations and confirmed readiness to enhance political dialogue at all levels.

According to Kyodo, the two ministers called for resuming working contacts in the near future to boost cooperation and interaction on the issues of joint economic activity on the Southern Kuril Islands, talks on the peace treaty and other issues.