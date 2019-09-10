Russian plane arrives to Bolivia to join anti-wildfire effort — president

BUENOS AIRES, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Il-76 plane arrived to Bolivia to assist in the anti-wildfire effort, the country’s President Evo Morales said on Monday.

"On behalf of Bolivia, I want to thank our friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, for sending an Il-76 plane that will join Bolivian and foreign aircraft, including Supertanker and Helitanker, combatting fires in Chiquitania," the president wrote on his Twitter page.

Morales attached to the post a photograph showing that he personally arrived to the airport to welcome the plane and its crew.

The Bolivian Defense Minsitry said in mid-August that forest fires engulfed the territory of more than 700,000 hectares in the state of Santa Cruz. Argentina, Chile, Peru and other nations have sent their firefighting teams to help deal with the natural disaster.