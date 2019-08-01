Moscow welcomes Damascus’ decision on Idlib ceasefire - envoy

NUR-SULTAN, August 1. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the decision of the Syrian government to establish a ceasefire in Idlib if the Sochi agreements are adhered to, Russia's Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev stated during Thursday’s briefing.

"We welcome the decision of the Syrian government to introduce a ceasefire [in Idlib]. However, the ball is not just in the court of the moderate opposition forces, which, unfortunately, control a minor part of the Idlib de-escalation zone. According to our estimates, 90% of the territory remains under the control of terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, outlawed in Russia - TASS) and those affiliated with it," Lavrentyev noted.

Earlier, the Syrian TV announced the government’s decision to establish a ceasefire in Idlib if the Sochi agreements are adhered to - the militants will retreat from the de-escalation zone by 20 km and remove all heavy artillery from the zone.