Russia, US, China meeting on Afghanistan to take place in July

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The meeting between Russia, US and China on Afghanistan regulation will take place in July in an expanded format with the participation of Pakistan and Iran, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov said on Wednesday.

"The meeting will take place in an expanded format. Besides representatives of Russia, China and the USA, delegates from Pakistan and Iran will take part in the meeting," Kabulov stated. "The meeting will take place in July."

The latest meeting between Moscow, Washington and Beijing on Afghanistan regulation took place on April 25 in Moscow. On the outcomes of the talks, the sides have called on all parties to agree on immediate and concrete steps to reduce violence. Russia, China and the US have also called on the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to begin negotiations with the Afghan delegation, which includes members of the government, as soon as possible.