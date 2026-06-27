Spain defeats Uruguay, advances to FIFA World Cup knockout stage as group winner

MEXICO CITY, June 27. /TASS/. The Spanish national team defeated Uruguay 1-0 in their third group stage match of the FIFA World Cup, hosted by Mexico’s Zapopan.

Alex Baena scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute.

In another Group H match, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia tied 0-0.

Spain finished first in the group with seven points. Cape Verde came in second with three points, qualifying for the World Cup playoffs for the first time. Uruguay earned two points and lost its chance to advance to the knockout stage as they will not be among the top eight third-place teams across all groups. Saudi Arabia finished fourth with two points, trailing Uruguay by goal difference.

Spain will face the second-place team from Group J - either Austria or Algeria - in the Round of 16. Cape Verde will face Argentina.

The FIFA World Cup is being held in the US, Canada, and Mexico. This year's tournament features 48 teams for the first time and will conclude on July 19. The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-place teams will advance to the playoffs. Argentina is the defending champion.