World’s governing body of cycling sports clears Russia for int’l team events

GENEVA, June 5. /TASS/. The International Cycling Union (UCI) has decided to allow Russian cyclists to participate in team events at international tournaments under a neutral status, UCI’s press office said in a statement.

The newly-announced regulations come into force starting on July 1, and they were backed by the European Cycling Federation (UEC) as well. Russian cyclists will be now able to participate in team races at the 2026 UEC Track Juniors European Championships in Germany’s Cottbus on July 7-12.

The ICU has also announced that it lifted all of its previously-imposed sanctions against Russia based on recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In December 2025, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board issued recommendations that allowed athletes in international federations from Russia and Belarus to participate in youth disciplines under the national flags and anthems. This recommendation applied to both individual and team sports. Numerous international sports federations followed the proposal.

Later on, some of the international sports federations decided to lift all previously imposed restrictions not only for youth athletes but for all athletes at various levels from Russia and Belarus.