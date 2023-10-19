IOC’s decision to suspend Russia 'beyond all imaginable boundaries' — mnister

PERM, October 19. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) recent decision to suspend the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is beyond all imaginable and unimaginable boundaries, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Thursday.

On October 12, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.

"Our present-day reality can be described as the time of discrimination and political pressure," the minister said at the sports forum "Russia - A Sports Power," held in the Russian Urals city of Perm on October 19-22.

"The IOC’s recent decision to suspend ROC’s membership is beyond all imaginable and unimaginable boundaries," the minister added.