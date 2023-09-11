Russia defeats Uzbekistan 2-0 in U-21 national football friendly match

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s U-21 (under 21 years) national youth team defeated on Monday 2-0 the national youth team of Uzbekistan in a friendly match, which was hosted by the Uzbek city of Bukhara.

The goals for the Russian side were scored by Alexey Koltakov (on the 2nd minute) and Ilya Ishkov (on the 15th minute).

Both U-21 teams played another friendly match in Bukhara on September 8 finishing it with 3-3 draw.

Russia’s ban from int’l competition

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made the same decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as being the reason for their decisions.