MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The declared turnout for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Russia stands at 70%, the VCIOM opinion research center said.

"A few weeks ahead of the single voting day, seven out of ten Russians (70%) said, with varying degrees of certainty, that they plan to take part in the State Duma elections," the center said on its website.

A total of 54% of respondents said they definitely plan to cast their ballots at a polling station, the experts said.

VCIOM projects the turnout to be between 51% and 53%.

An electoral survey shows that four parties are sure to make it into the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma: United Russia (51-53%), the Communist Party of Russia (13-15%), the New People party (9-11%), and LDOR (9-11%).

The A Just Russia party also has the chance of surpassing the five-percent threshold, although its electoral situation remains unstable, fluctuating between 4% and 6%.

The survey was conducted in September 2026, among 1,600 respondents aged 18 or older, and is based on average figures for the period of August 31 - September 6.