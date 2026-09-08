Moscow court fines TikTok $40,420 over LGBT-related content

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Moscow's Tagansky District Court fined TikTok 3.5 mln rubles ($40,420) for distributing information related to the LGBT movement (designated as extremist and banned in Russia), a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"TikTok is found guilty under Part 2 of Article 13.50 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (failure by the owner of a social network to fulfill its obligation to monitor content in order to restrict access to information about drug production, methods of committing suicide, or materials containing pornographic images of minors) and is sentenced to a fine of 3.5 mln rubles," the judge said, reading out the ruling. According to the case materials, the decision was prompted by the company's distribution of information about the activities of the LGBT movement, which is banned in Russia.

Since February 2021, Russia has had a so-called law on self-monitoring by social networks, under which platforms are required to independently identify and block illegal content. In 2023, amendments to the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses were adopted, under which social networks face fines of up to 8 mln rubles ($92,389) for failure to comply with the law's requirements.