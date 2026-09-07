Hainan’s resort city of Sanya to strengthen environmental measures under new Chinese code

HAIKOU, China, September 7. /TASS/. The southern Chinese resort city of Sanya on the coast of Hainan Island plans to strengthen its environmental measures in accordance with China's new Environmental Code, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

The newspaper noted that the legislation took effect on August 15. It is expected to provide an important boost to Sanya's high-quality development. The new measures could help restore natural vegetation, expand mangrove forests, and increase populations of various local wildlife species. Another key objective is to develop modern environmentally friendly infrastructure, including a more extensive network of electric vehicle charging stations and convenient cycling routes.

The article noted that Sanya is a city with excellent environmental conditions, surrounded by tropical forests and boasting pristine beaches and numerous bodies of water. One of the goals is not only to create even more favorable living conditions, but also to harness the city's green potential to develop new modern industries and advance promising business projects.

To successfully achieve these goals, Sanya plans to continuously strengthen its legal and regulatory framework, carefully work out the details of the relevant measures and improve their effectiveness. Such efforts, the article stressed, are aimed at creating a "calm and orderly urban environment," which it compared to an "invisible but extremely important form of soft power." In practice, this will include tougher measures to combat noise pollution, stronger monitoring of residential conditions, and the introduction of "precise, intelligent, and systematic methods." These measures are expected to reduce the environmental impact of construction sites, as well as industrial and commercial activities.

The new strategy includes fines for violations and sets deadlines for remedying environmental damage. At the same time, continuous real-time monitoring mechanisms using smart technologies will be strengthened. Local cafes and restaurants will also face more effective oversight of their equipment to prevent smoke and unpleasant odors. To this end, officials from the relevant government agencies are expected to provide businesses with tailored recommendations, helping them properly install kitchen exhaust systems and lay pipelines in accordance with official standards.

At the same time, the modernization is intended to avoid imposing excessive costs or obstacles on businesses, while encouraging the expertise sharing and improvements in service quality. Air, water, and soil pollution will also be punishable through criminal prosecution and court proceedings. Meanwhile, to ensure that the legal provisions are put into practice and reach beyond "a limited audience," the authorities plan to raise legal awareness among ordinary residents and tourists – both urban and rural – through a series of specific measures, including special lectures and notifications on social media.