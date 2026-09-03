Russian Culture Festival in China concludes

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The 14th Russian Culture Festival in China has concluded, the organizers told TASS.

"The 14th Russian Culture Festival in China was held in Beijing from August 28 to September 2, 2026. The event was held with the support of the Russian Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, the Russian Embassy in China and the Rosconcert company (a state-run concert and touring center - TASS)," the organizers said.

The Russian Culture Festival is one of the key cultural cooperation projects between the two countries, designed to introduce Chinese audiences to Russian art and strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples, the organizers noted.

"The State Academic Igor Moiseyev Ensemble of Folk Dance gave two concerts at the Xingfu Dongfang Theater as part of this year’s festival. The ensemble presented Chinese audiences with its ‘Dances of the Peoples of Russia’ program," the organizers said.

Russian Deputy Culture Minister Andrey Malyshev, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev, heads of diplomatic missions from CIS countries and other friendly states, representatives of Chinese government agencies and cultural institutions, as well as Russian compatriots, attended the festival’s opening ceremony on August 28.

"Today, we are opening the 14th Russian Culture Festival in China, and the fact that we are holding it for the 14th time shows that we have a long history of cultural cooperation, deep friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples and artists of Russia and China," Yekaterina Shiryaeva, deputy director general of Rosconcert, said at the opening ceremony.

TASS is Rosconcert’s general information partner.