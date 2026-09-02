Telegram's unpaid fines for violating Russian laws exceed $437,800

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Telegram's debt from fines for violating Russian laws that were not paid by the required deadlines has exceeded 38 mln rubles ($437,800), law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Telegram's outstanding debt currently exceeds 38 mln rubles," the source said, adding that the amount consists of fines imposed by Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) and Moscow magistrate courts that were not paid by the required deadlines.

According to court and other records reviewed by TASS, 27 enforcement proceedings have been initiated against the messenger. However, compulsory collection of 8 mln rubles ($92,200) is currently underway in only three of them. The remaining proceedings have been terminated under Clause 3, Part 1, Article 46 of the Federal Law "On Enforcement Proceedings." In July of this year, Telegram's outstanding debt stood at nearly 37.9 mln rubles ($436,600).

On July 30, Russia's Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring) added Telegram founder Pavel Durov to its list of terrorists and extremists.