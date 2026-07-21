Red Silk to be screened at international movie festival in South Africa

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Red Silk, a retro detective film, will be screened as part of Russian Cinema Days, which will take place on July 24 and 25 at the 47th Durban International Film Festival in South Africa, the press service of Art Pictures Distribution told TASS.

"The screening of the film Red Silk at the Durban International Film Festival marks an important step in popularizing contemporary Russian cinema on the African continent. Having been granted the status of a national film in both Russia and China, the movie has already proven its ability to bring together different cultures and audiences. Thanks to its successful international release and high audience interest, we continue to actively promote this piece at leading global venues," it quoted National Media Group CEO Svetlana Balanova.

According to Art Pictures Distribution CEO Anastasia Korchagina, South Africa is the fourth African country where the film has been screened this year. "We see great potential in screening this movie at festivals. As experience has shown, such events directly raise potential partners’ awareness of our work and give a significant advantage when making sales deals on the world’s largest film markets," she stressed.

The film’s screening is organized by Roskino, a state-run organization specializing in promoting movies, shows, and cartoons on world markets, with support from the Russian ministry of culture. The film is on the official program of the Durban International Film Festival, one of Africa’s largest and oldest forums, which has been held since 1979.

In 2026, Red Silk was presented during the International Chinese Film Festival in Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and Vladivostok, at Roskino festivals in Kazakhstan, Singapore, Morocco, and Mauritius, as well as on film markets Filmart in Hongkong and SIFF in Shanghai. It was also screened at Russia House in Tanzania and as part of Rossotrudnichestvo (the federal agency responsible for promoting Russia’s international humanitarian cooperation) projects in Bangladesh and Bulgaria.