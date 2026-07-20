Over 400 events held during Cross Years of Russian, Chinese Culture — deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. More than 400 were organized during the Cross Years of Russian and Chinese Culture, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said.

"The Cross Years of Russian and Chinese Culture in 2024 and 2025 were unprecedented in terms of their scale. In all, more than 400 various events, including concert tours, exhibitions, festivals, movie forums, educational initiatives, meetings with colleagues, were organized," she said.

The years 2026 and 2027 have been declared the Years of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the area of education. According to Golikova’s office, joint educational institutions are already in operation, academic mobility is expanding, and research projects are being carried out.

"The Russian side has included several hundred events in the program, which means that the humanitarian rapprochement between the two countries is reaching a new, even more advanced level," the deputy prime minister added.