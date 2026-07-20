KURSK, July 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side claims that it is not holding any more residents of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on its territory, Kursk Region governor Alexander Khinshtein told TASS, adding that he, however, did not trust that that was the case.

"Regrettably, today we have no information about Russian citizens remaining in Ukraine. The Ukrainian side officially denies [holding any], saying that there is not a single Kursk Region resident on their side. But we cannot believe their statements because the Ukrainian side had not confirmed the whereabouts in Ukraine of five of our residents who were returned this June. They were identified not thanks to Ukraine, but in spite of it," he said on the sidelines of the "Heroes Changing Times: Building a Strong Russia Together" media forum.

Russian human rights ombudswoman Yana Lantratova said in June that her office was working to identify how many Kursk Region residents were still being held in Ukraine. Later, Khinshtein said that he had information that 15 of the region’s residents might still be in Ukraine. The next day, Lantratova said she had a list of six such people. On June 27, she reported the return of five Kursk Region residents and two people from other Russian regions from Ukraine’s captivity.