Over 2,200 rescuers from 27 countries take part in ongoing rescue effort in Venezuela — UN

GENEVA, June 29. /TASS/. More than 2,200 rescuers from 27 countries are taking part in the ongoing search and rescue effort in the wake of a deadly earthquake in Venezuela, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement.

"Teams from 27 countries, with more than 2,200 rescuers and 140 search dogs, are working to locate people trapped under the rubble, with UN support in coordination," the organization said.

According to the statement, the organization has mobilized additional staff and supplies to reach some 650,000 people in need, including 234,000 children. UNICEF aid includes support in health, nutrition, water and sanitation.

The agency's first flight, carrying 20 metric tons of medical supplies, as well as water and sanitation equipment, arrived in the country on Friday. A second shipment, from UNICEF's global supply hub in Copenhagen, is expected in the coming days.

Two earthquakes struck Venezuela late on June 24. Within about 40 seconds, two series of tremors of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded, followed by at least 512 aftershocks. According to the latest reports, at least 1,450 people have lost their lives, and more than 3,200 have sustained injuries in the aftermath of the quake. Numerous residential buildings lie in ruins, and many infrastructure sites were destroyed, while the country’s main international airport is not accepting flights.

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