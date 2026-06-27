Russian theatrical institute teachers give master class in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG, June 27. /TASS/. Instructors from the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS) conducted an extensive master class in Johannesburg on Saturday, welcoming actors from various South African theaters. The session took place on the stage of the Joburg Theatre, the largest venue in the city.

"South Africa possesses tremendous creative potential," remarked Irina Galibina, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation and associate professor at GITIS. "Local actors are remarkably open, expressive, and eager to learn, qualities that closely mirror those of Russian performers. We have established a truly fruitful collaboration here, offering master classes focused on acting and stage movement. During our visit, we were specifically asked to demonstrate techniques for working on Chekhov’s plays, particularly Uncle Vanya, which we gladly did."

During the master class, Russian instructors meticulously explored acting techniques, using Uncle Vanya as a case study. Many prominent South African actors from leading theaters participated eagerly. "We’ve already gained so much from our Russian mentors," shared one young actor with TASS. "A new world of creativity has opened up for us, rooted in a rich historical tradition that remains highly relevant today."

This marks GITIS’s inaugural foray into conducting master classes in South Africa. "Russian culture is currently experiencing a surge in popularity across Africa," noted Slu Akimgereyeva, head of the Dakar Ballet Academy in Senegal and a GITIS graduate, who helped organize the event. "Africa is a continent teeming with young talent, and there is a burgeoning interest in the arts here." She also mentioned that discussions are underway regarding a collaborative project aimed at establishing ongoing training programs for young African actors in partnership with GITIS and several other African nations.