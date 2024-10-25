Photo exhibition featuring children of Donbass kicks off in India — agency

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. A photo exhibition showcasing children born and raised in the Donbass war zone has opened at the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram, India, according to Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, which told TASS.

"A unique photo exhibition entitled 'Look into the Eyes of Donbass' opened at the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the festival 'Word of the Russian Heart.' This photo project, created by war correspondents Irina Lashkevich and Daniil Bogdan, is dedicated to children living in the shelling-affected areas of Donbass," the agency stated.

According to the agency, the project, initiated in 2017, is the result of a deep immersion into the lives of people in the conflict zone. "The exhibition features 30 portraits that capture the innocent expressions of children deprived of their childhood and the joys it brings. These images convey the cruelty, injustice, and recklessness of war that must never be forgotten. "The photos reveal the true experiences of the children of Donbass—the stories they convey through their eyes and facial expressions," the agency pointed out.