Russia’s public health watchdog develops prototype of unique flu vaccine — official

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) has created a flu vaccine dubbed VectorVacQuadri and scheduled pre-clinical trials to test it, Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova said.

"We are working on a live cell-derived vaccine VectorVacQuadri against seasonal flu; we already have a prototype of the product. This approach is being taken for the first time worldwide; this year, we are launching pre-clinical trials. What will the vaccine offer? We are moving away from chicken embryos; we are including intranasal administration. And, of course, this provides for more economically profitable production than the one used today," the top public health official said at the Future Technologies Forum.

The Second Future Technologies Forum kicked off on Tuesday at Moscow’s World Trade Center with a focus on medical and healthcare issues. The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation with support from the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Education and Science, Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA), public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Russian Quantum Center. TASS is the forum’s information partner.