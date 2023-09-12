TASS director general elected chairman of CIS Information Council at Bishkek meeting

BISHKEK, September 12. /TASS/. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov was elected as Chairman of the CIS Council of Heads of State News Agencies (CIS Information Council) in a unanimous vote by the participants in the 29th Council meeting in Bishkek.

Kondrashov thanked the attendees for their trust and confidence, noting that he sees his selection as Council head "as a sign of respect for our common origins and traditions; after all, all of us come from TASS, which celebrated its 119th anniversary just recently, on September 1." The media executive expressed his certainty that CIS news agencies will further maintain their friendly interactions and develop their creative and professional links both within the Information Council framework and in their day-to-day work.

"Our cooperation and the ability to exchange experiences are, undoubtedly, important in order to preserve and reinforce the authority and leading positions in the media fields of our countries, in the common CIS information space and on the global scale," Kondrashov said.

During the meeting in Bishkek, the media executives in attendance exchanged experience and discussed promising areas for developing creative cooperation during the coverage of humanitarian activities in CIS countries. The participants exchanged pointers on how to best provide coverage of major events within the CIS and make the most effective use of innovative media technologies. The agenda also included the organization of training seminars, journalist exchanges, press tours and other joint projects.

The CIS Information Council was established in November 1995. It includes the heads of the state news agencies of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia and Tajikistan. The latest meeting was also attended by representatives of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the CIS Executive Committee.

The Information Council aims to ensure interaction and cooperation between CIS member states in the information space, create favorable conditions for the unobstructed spread of information and the efficient exchange of professional experience, as well as to strengthen media partnerships.