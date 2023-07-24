Traffic on Dzhankoi-Simferopol highway resumed, says Crimean head

SIMFEROPOL, July 24. /TASS/. Traffic on the Dzhankoi-Simferopol highway in Crimea, which was suspended after the Ukrainian drone attack, has resumed, Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov said on Monday.

"After examination by the Defense Ministry and emergency services, it was decided to resume the previously suspended traffic on the Dzhankoi-Simferopol highway," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As the press service of the regional prosecutor's office told TASS, investigators were sent to the temporary shelters to control the supply of water, food and medicine to the evacuated residents.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the night of July 24, the Kiev regime attempted a terrorist attack on Crimean facilities using 17 drones, there were no casualties. Aksyonov said that an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoi District was hit. The authorities decided to evacuate residents within a radius of 5 km from the site of the incident, and railway communications were suspended.