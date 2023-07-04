SCO states believe UN plays key role in countering online threats — declaration

NEW DELHI, July 4. /TASS/. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states believe that the UN plays the key role on countering threats in cyberspace, and emphasize the sovereign right of states to control the Internet within their national segment, says the joint New Delhi declaration, signed after the online meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State Tuesday.

"The Member States emphasize a key role of the UN in countering threats in the information space, creating a safe, fair and open information space built on the principles of respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. They consider it important to ensure equal rights for all countries to regulate the Internet and sovereign right of states to manage it in their national segment," the document reads.

The member states categorically oppose the militarization of the information and communication technologies (ICT) area.

"They support development of universal rules, principles and norms of responsible behavior of states in this area, and in particular, welcome the development under the auspices of the UN of a comprehensive international convention against the use of ICT for criminal purposes. The Member States will continue cooperation within the framework of specialized negotiating mechanisms at the UN and other international platforms," the declaration says.

The summit was attended by all SCO member states, as well as Iran, Belarus and Mongolia - as observers. Turkmenistan also attended the summit as a guest. The summit was also attended by heads of two SCO bodies - the Secretariat and the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. In addition, heads of six international and regional organizations were invited: the UN, the ASEAN, the CIS, the CSTO, the EAEU and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).