Russian Prosecutor General's Office designates Greenpeace as ‘undesirable’ — press service

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has designated the activities of Greenpeace International within the country as undesirable, the law enforcement agency’s press service told reporters on Friday.

"According to the findings of a study of the available materials, investigators have established that the activities of the international non-governmental, non-profit organization Greenpeace International (Stichting [a Dutch form of legal entity] Greenpeace Council, Greenpeace International, Greenpeace Foundation Council, Greenpeace, the Netherlands) represent a threat to the fundamental constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Investigators pointed out that, "when applied to the Russian Federation, the environmental activities of Greenpeace are in fact accompanied by the active promotion of a political agenda, [as well as] attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of the country, and are aimed at undermining its economic foundations." Since the start of Russia’s special military operation for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, "Greenpeace activists have engaged in spreading anti-Russian propaganda, and have called for the further economic isolation of our country and the toughening of sanctions."

As the Prosecutor General's Office explained, Greenpeace's work is often connected with efforts to obstruct the implementation of Russian government programs by means of organizing information campaigns and unauthorized mass public actions in order to engender negative public opinion and impede the implementation of infrastructure and energy projects that are beneficial to the country. In addition, the foundation finances the activities of Russian organizations that have been designated as foreign agents and demands changes in Russian legislation to the detriment of our society and citizens. "The foundation's efforts are aimed at destabilizing the social and political situation and attempting to effect regime change in the country in an unconstitutional manner," investigators said, adding that information about Greenpeace's activities being designated as undesirable in Russia was forwarded to the Russian Ministry of Justice for inclusion in the official list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities have been deemed undesirable in Russia.

Greenpeace has been active in Russia for more than 30 years, since the late 1980s.