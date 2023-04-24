Russia, China have big plans for cooperation in film screenings — expert

BEIJING, April 24. /TASS/. Russia and China are interested in organizing mutual movie screenings and have vast plans to promote cooperation in this sphere, Deputy CEO of Moskino movie theater chain in Moscow Yulia Bragina told TASS.

"Currently, we certainly have extensive plans - to hold a festival of Russian motion pictures in China. What’s more, this is of interest to our Chinese counterparts," Bragina said. "They support us. We will definitely try to bring back the previous format," she noted.

Both sides show interest in restoring interaction under joint projects, similar to those that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior manager said. "All these screenings attracted plenty of spectators," Bragina stressed. "The interest of the audience was high as regards the developments in Russia, the developments in the Chinese motion picture industry," she added.