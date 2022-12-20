International Committee of Red Cross strongly condemns shelling of its office in Donetsk

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) strongly condemns the shelling of the organization’s office in Donetsk, the ICRC delegation in Moscow told TASS.

"On Monday, the external territory of the ICRC office in Donetsk was shelled late at night. No Red Cross staff members were injured. The building and several vehicles were damaged. The ICRC strongly condemns the shelling of its office in Donetsk. ICRC teams on the ground are exploring ways to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Donetsk and other areas," the delegation said.

As the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination earlier told TASS, the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Donetsk was damaged as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the Kalininsky district.