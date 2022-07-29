FSB foils terror attack plotted by Ukrainian Right Sector supporters in Lipetsk Region

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terror attack in the Lipetsk Region plotted by three members of a subversive group set up by the Ukrainian Right Sector extremist group (outlawed in Russia), the FSB press office told TASS on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service foiled a terrorist attack in public places on the territory of the Lipetsk Region. It apprehended three Ukrainian nationals: a man born in 1988 (the ringleader, with prior criminal convictions for pedophilia) and two women born in 1986 and 1978 in the village of Goritsy of the region’s Dobrovsky district who had earlier arrived in the Russian Federation," the press office reported.

As the FSB specified, the apprehended individuals "were members of a subversive and reconnaissance group set up by the Right Sector organization under the patronage of the Ukrainian Security Service."

The members of the subversive group penetrated into Russia with the aim of committing a terror attack. They plotted to set off a powerful explosive in crowded places at one of transport infrastructure facilities in Lipetsk, the press office said.

FSB operatives found in the saboteurs’ cache components of the improvised explosive and correspondence in their communication means with active participants of the Right Sector extremist group, it said.

FSB investigators have opened criminal cases under articles 30 and 205 (‘Plotting a Terror Attack’), part 2 of article 282.2 (‘Participation in an Extremist Organization’), part 3 of article 222.1 (‘Illegal Acquisition, Transfer, Sale, Storage, Transportation, Conveyance or Carriage of Explosive Substances or Explosives’) of Russia’s Criminal Code, the press office reported.