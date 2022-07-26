Russian-Kazakh film Goliath enters Venice Film Festival competition lineup

Moscow, July 26. /TASS/. Goliath, a Russian-Kazakh joint movie production, has entered the Horizons Extra competition lineup of the 79th Venice Film Festival, the press service of the Russian streaming service START reported on Tuesday.

"The feature film Goliath by Kazakh filmmaker and screenwriter Adilkhan Yerzhanov has been included in the Orizzonti Extra (Horizons Extra) lineup of the 79th Venice Film Festival that will take place from August 31 to September 10, 2022," the message said.

Goliath was co-produced by the Kazakh companies Short Brothers, Changepoint and the Russian All Media (a START Company) and Forest-Film. Kazakh actors Berik Aytzhanov and Daniar Alshinov and Russian actor Dmitry Chebotarev and actress Alexandra Revenko star in it.

The film’s plot revolves around a fictional settlement of Karatas that has long lived under the control of a local crime boss. He employs the locals and gives them food, but ruthlessly executes everyone who goes against him. That is what happens with the main character’s wife who tragically dies, and he ends up under the thug’s ‘care’.

The Horizons Extra program demonstrates the main tendencies in world cinema and unveils new names of filmmakers from all around the world. The projects of different genres and formats will be assessed by an amateur jury that will pick the best film in the lineup. This year there will be eight films from seven countries in this lineup besides Goliath. In 2020, Yerzhanov presented his film Yellow Cat in the Horizons Extra competition lineup of the Venice Film Festival.