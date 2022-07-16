Macau authorities extends lockdown until July 22 — TV channel

HONG KONG, July 16. /TASS/. Macau authorities extended the lockdown with all city casinos halting operations until July 22 to restrain the coronavirus infection outbreak, TDM TV Channel reports on Saturday.

"The Chief Executive's order to shut down all non-essential commercial and industrial services has been extended until July 22, at 23:59. The move is justified with the need to end to the coronavirus community transmission," TDM informed.

"The Chief Executive order includes all gaming venues in Macau, meaning that casinos will also be closed for one week. However, hotels will continue to operate," the TV Channel said.

Supermarkets, markets and pharmacies are exempt from the order. "Restaurants are also allowed to operate but only can sell meals on a take-out basis. Food delivery services will also be operating as before," TDM added.

Macau is known globally as one of the top gambling centers worldwide.