Ban on disposable plastic in Russia from 2023 will be gradual

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The ban on disposable plastic dishes and colored disposable plastic, which the Russian government intends to introduce starting in early 2023, will be gradual, press service of the Russian Environmental Operator reported on Wednesday.

"Russia, like the rest of the world, will introduce the ban gradually. As for the legislation, the ban requires regulation of secondary material resources. The rates for environmental charges are established within the context of the extended producer responsibility based on the idea - the more difficult it is to process, the higher the charge. Transitioning to modern methods of regulating the waste generation and usage is essential from the standpoint of digitalization. A special information system is being developed for it," General Director of the Russian Environmental Operator Denis Butsaev was quoted in the report.

It is necessary to draw up an adequate time frame when introducing a ban, Deputy Chairwoman of a Committee at Business Russia Natalya Belyaeva was quoted by the press service. "Many manufacturing facilities were built focusing on disposable and non-cyclic products, they provided jobs, taxes, and set up large supply chains. Therefore, it is important to give a clear time frame for businesses to reorganize, refocus production to reprocessable types of products. In addition, it will be necessary to provide an alternative to disposable items and provide the infrastructure with missing elements for waste collection and disposal," Belyaeva noted.